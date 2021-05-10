SBS Kurdish

Erbil court sentence five journalists, activist to six-years imprisonment

Published 10 May 2021 at 12:42pm, updated 15 May 2021 at 12:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur covers the court decision in Erbil to sentence five journalists and activist to six-years imprisonment, which has caused a lot of backlash from human rights organisations and freedom of expression advocates. Also, in this report plans to combat thalassemia in the Kurdistan region.

