Erbil: Kurdish parties meet with Fatih and the State of Law coalition

Fatih and State of Law Coalition visit Erbil Source: kdp.info
Published 8 July 2018 at 3:36pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 3:40pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iraq's Fatih and State of Law Coalition representatives have visited the Kurdish capital to meet with leaders of KDP and PUK Kurdish parties. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur has the detail from Erbil.
