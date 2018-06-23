SBS Kurdish

European Union divided heading into emergency summit on migrants and refugees

SBS Kurdish

epa06825858 Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends the 'Porta a Porta' (lit. Door-to-door) late night television talk show in Rome, Italy, 20 June 2018. Salvini commented on migration as well as other national issues. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Salvini commented on migration as well as other national issues. Source: ANSA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2018 at 1:08am, updated 24 June 2018 at 1:13am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The leaders of 10 European Union member states will meet in Brussels on Sunday June 24 in an emergency summit to consider proposals for tighter border checks to stem the flow of migrants and refugees within the bloc. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed for the meeting to try to satisfy her party's coalition partner in government, the Christian Social Union. It is threatening to bar all asylum seekers registered in other EU states from entering Germany unless EU leaders agree on a deal to share them evenly at the end of the month.

Published 24 June 2018 at 1:08am, updated 24 June 2018 at 1:13am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News