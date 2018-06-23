European Union divided heading into emergency summit on migrants and refugees

Salvini commented on migration as well as other national issues. Source: ANSA
Published 24 June 2018 at 1:08am, updated 24 June 2018 at 1:13am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The leaders of 10 European Union member states will meet in Brussels on Sunday June 24 in an emergency summit to consider proposals for tighter border checks to stem the flow of migrants and refugees within the bloc. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed for the meeting to try to satisfy her party's coalition partner in government, the Christian Social Union. It is threatening to bar all asylum seekers registered in other EU states from entering Germany unless EU leaders agree on a deal to share them evenly at the end of the month.
