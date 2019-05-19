Expert: War against Iran can benefit Kurds

Shukriya Kurdistani

Shukriya Kurdistani expert on International Security Source: Supplied

Published 19 May 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:54pm
Source: SBS
In this interview with Shukriya Bradost, expert on International Security, we discuss the flared tension between Iran and the Untied States. Ms Bradost believe the tensions need to be observed like a game of chess, and may not result in a traditional direct war between the two countries.

