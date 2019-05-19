Expert: War against Iran can benefit Kurds
Shukriya Kurdistani expert on International Security Source: Supplied
Published 19 May 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:54pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Shukriya Bradost, expert on International Security, we discuss the flared tension between Iran and the Untied States. Ms Bradost believe the tensions need to be observed like a game of chess, and may not result in a traditional direct war between the two countries.
