Facebook accused of knowing about harmful effects on children

Senator Richard Blumenthal looks on as Facebook's Antigone Davis testifies before the Senate Source: AAP
Published 3 October 2021 at 3:34pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil

Social media giant Facebook has come under fire after a leak of internal data showing its Instagram app damaged the mental health of teenagers. A senior Facebook executive has been facing Senators in a hearing in Washington.

