Family finally reunited in Australia after years of waiting

Adel Gabari and family.jpg

Adel Gabari and family Credit: Supplied

From 2020 to 2022, refugee arrivals to Australia were halted due to the closure of international borders as a result of coronavirus. However, after the opening of international borders, the arrival of refugees who are granted visas overseas has begun again, especially for the Yezidi community in Australia. One Yezidi refugee who has recently arrived in Australia with his family is Adel Gabari, who has been resettled in Coffs Harbour. He speaks to us about his life prior coming to Australia.

