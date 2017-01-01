Famous singers and musician visit SBS Radio

N. Rezazi, N. Gholami, R Khoshnaw Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 1 January 2017 at 4:18pm, updated 1 January 2017 at 4:44pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Three famous Kurdish artists visit Australia to perform in two concerts, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney. SBS Kurdish program invited them for an interview. We asked them about their visit and their thoughts of the Kurdish community in Australia. We attended their concert in Sydney.
