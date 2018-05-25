SBS Kurdish

Farmers join advocates in push for more regional migrants

SBS Kurdish

Migrant worker Marilyn Fernandez with her pig farmer boss Tom Smith

Migrant worker Marilyn Fernandez with her pig farmer boss Tom Smith Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 May 2018 at 7:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Marija Zivic, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian farmers are joining a regional push for the Turnbull Government to avoid making citizenship harder for migrants to obtain. The farmers say they worry about the effect on vital foreign workers. It comes as advocates call for an increase to the migrant intake to help revitalise regional Australia.

Published 25 May 2018 at 7:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Marija Zivic, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News