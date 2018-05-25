Farmers join advocates in push for more regional migrants

Migrant worker Marilyn Fernandez with her pig farmer boss Tom Smith Source: SBS
Published 25 May 2018 at 7:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Marija Zivic, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian farmers are joining a regional push for the Turnbull Government to avoid making citizenship harder for migrants to obtain. The farmers say they worry about the effect on vital foreign workers. It comes as advocates call for an increase to the migrant intake to help revitalise regional Australia.
Published 25 May 2018 at 7:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Marija Zivic, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share