Farmers say a more pro-active approach to climate change is needed

Climate change may start impacting the food chain as farmers struggle Source: AAP
Published 13 March 2022 at 3:21pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Climate change is causing extreme weather systems across the country, with the effects rippling right through the food supply chain. As supermarket prices shoot up, experts are calling for a more pro-active approach to global warming to protect the future of Aussie farmers and their produce.
Published 13 March 2022 at 3:21pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share