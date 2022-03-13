SBS Kurdish

Farmers say a more pro-active approach to climate change is needed

Climate change may start impacting the food chain as farmers struggle

Climate change may start impacting the food chain as farmers struggle

Published 13 March 2022 at 3:21pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Climate change is causing extreme weather systems across the country, with the effects rippling right through the food supply chain. As supermarket prices shoot up, experts are calling for a more pro-active approach to global warming to protect the future of Aussie farmers and their produce.

