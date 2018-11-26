Fashion designer to unveil heritage-inspired collection

Airin Samad is a fashion design student at Flinders University and is preparing for her graduation fashion show on February 9, 2019.





Her Kurdish roots and heritage have inspired her Collection “Berivan+Shwan”. Source: photo by Taban Omar





“I remember before my family and I moved to Australia, my grandmother told me to never forget who I am, a Kurdish girl, and where I come from," she told SBS Kurdish.





"So when it came to choosing a name for my collection I always loved the name Shwan and when dad told me about Berivan, it was exactly what I wanted."





Source: photo by Taban Omar





'Shwan' means shepherd and his wife is a 'Berivan'. Together they farm acres of land and herd animals. Shwan and Berivan have a deep-rooted history in Kurdish culture representing a love forged on native lands and strong, independent women.





The fashion student said both names are strong and independent and go perfectly with the meaning behind her collection.





Inspired by the mountains and nature of the Kurdistan region of Iran, the highlight fabric that has been used in all of the garments is called 'Maraz'.





“This collection is my absolute favourite because I have used a Kurdish fabric called 'Maraz' and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”





Source: photo by Taban Omar



Each of the five garments in the collection represents a lady who respects her traditions and heritage but also keeps up with the latest fashion trends, says Airin.





Her garments reflect both the history and story of Berivan, exuding class and confidence, as does her personal style.







“Every piece I own has a different character; it depends where I am going and how I feel. If it’s a wedding it’s different to a work meeting, however, I always try to look as strong and confident as possible and my clothes make me feel that way.”





But fashion wasn’t Airin first preference at university, in fact, it was her parents who encouraged her to pursue her passion.





Source: photo by Taban Omar



“Since I was really young, I have always been interested in fashion, clothes and colours but when it came to university and having to choose, I did an interior design and architecture degree.





"But it wasn’t for me and it was my parents’ idea for me to start studying fashion professionally and I absolutely love it and can’t see myself doing anything else.”





Despite it being one of the most competitive industries, Airin says she wouldn’t have it any other way.





“The world of fashion is extremely stressful because you are given a limited amount of time to get everything done.





Source: photo by Taban Omar



“When studying, you can’t get other people to do it for you because you need to gain as much experience and understand what you are studying. You constantly have to be creative and design pieces that are unique if you want to become successful.





Source: photo by Taban Omar



