Fears of mass redundancies in tourism, transport as Jobkeeper's end approaches

A general view of The Rocks on New Years Eve in Sydney, Thursday, December 31, 2020. Sydneysiders were asked to stay home and watch the fireworks on television this year to due the COVID-19 pandemic. (AAP Image for NSW Government/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIV

Sydney closure due to Covid 19 Source: AAP

Published 14 March 2021 at 3:41pm, updated 14 March 2021 at 3:46pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Tourism, transport and aviation operators fear mass redundancies are imminent, with the JobKeeper subsidy due to end in three weeks. The industry continues to reel from a collapse in international travel, and calls are growing louder for a targeted support program.

