Fears of mass redundancies in tourism, transport as Jobkeeper's end approaches

Tourism, transport and aviation operators fear mass redundancies are imminent, with the JobKeeper subsidy due to end in three weeks. The industry continues to reel from a collapse in international travel, and calls are growing louder for a targeted support program.
