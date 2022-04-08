SBS Kurdish

Federal Election 2022: How to get your vote in early

XXX as the counting of absentee and postal votes for the marginal seat of Hasluck in Western Australia begins on August 25, 2010 in Perth, Australia. The 4,500 postal votes are considered key for the WA seat as Liberal Party candidate Ken Wyatt currently

Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 8 April 2022 at 7:12pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 1:47pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australians are soon heading to the polls to cast their vote in the federal election but many end up finalising their ballot early on in the process. One university researcher says this is trend is becoming more popular and evidence from the Australian Electoral Commission backs this up.

