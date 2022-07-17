Federal Government restores pandemic leave payments as COVID cases grow

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference following a National Cabinet meeting in Sydney, 16/07/2022. Source: AAP
Published 17 July 2022 at 3:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Claudia Fahart, Claire Slattery
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has restored its $750 pandemic payments for casual workers, following a fast tracked meeting of the National Cabinet. The backflip comes after mounting pressure on the issue, as Coronavirus cases pile up around the nation.
