Federal Government restores pandemic leave payments as COVID cases grow

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference following a National Cabinet meeting in Sydney, 16/07/2022. Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2022 at 3:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Claudia Fahart, Claire Slattery
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Federal Government has restored its $750 pandemic payments for casual workers, following a fast tracked meeting of the National Cabinet. The backflip comes after mounting pressure on the issue, as Coronavirus cases pile up around the nation.

