Federal Government to push out new asthma strategy

The federal government has announced a new strategy to help tackle asthma. Source: AAP
Published 2 February 2018 at 7:55pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 7:59pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government has launched a new National Asthma Strategy for the chronic condition affecting more than 2.5 million Australians. The strategy is aimed at reducing the impact of asthma, along with improving the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the condition.
