First homosexual-themed Kurdish novel
Ala Hoshyar-Author of "A Man in the Jewish Bath" Source: Supplied
Published 6 January 2019 at 1:30pm, updated 6 January 2019 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ala Hoshyar the author of the newly released Kurdish novel "A man in the Jewish Bath" speaks to SBS Kurdish about his book which he claims to be one of a kind in Kurdish literature. Mr Hoshayr also prides himself to have written the book in a simple to read language yet highly detailed. In this interview he tell us about the positive feedback he has received, and close to 700 copies have been sold in the very short period since the release of the book, which is just over a fortnight.
Published 6 January 2019 at 1:30pm, updated 6 January 2019 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share