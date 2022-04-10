First Yazidi woman accepted at university in Wagga Wagga

Source: Razya Neamat
TAFE NSW, Wagga Wagga library Source: Supplied
Published 11 April 2022 at 8:07am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
TAFE NSW has given a Yazidi refugee the opportunity to enter university to peruse her dream of becoming a teacher. Razya Neamat is the first Yazidi woman to be accepted into University in Wagga Wagga, she will be studying Bachelor of Education - Primary. Her love for children has pushed her to study and wanting to become a primary school teacher. Razya arrived in Australia in 2019 with her parents and sibling as a refugee.
Published 11 April 2022 at 8:07am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share