First Yazidi woman accepted at university in Wagga Wagga

Razya Neamat

TAFE NSW, Wagga Wagga library Source: Supplied

Published 11 April 2022 at 8:07am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
TAFE NSW has given a Yazidi refugee the opportunity to enter university to peruse her dream of becoming a teacher. Razya Neamat is the first Yazidi woman to be accepted into University in Wagga Wagga, she will be studying Bachelor of Education - Primary. Her love for children has pushed her to study and wanting to become a primary school teacher. Razya arrived in Australia in 2019 with her parents and sibling as a refugee.

Razya Neamat
Source: Razya Neamat


