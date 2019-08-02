SBS Kurdish

Five years since IS attack on Yazidis, thousands remain missing

The devastation of Sinjar

The devastation of Sinjar Source: AAP

Published 2 August 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 2 August 2019 at 8:03pm
According to the latest report by Free Yezidi Foundation, almost 3,000 Yezidis remain unaccounted for, 80 mass graves have been unearthed, over 300,000 Yezidis are internally displaces, while a hundred thousand have migrated. This audio segment also contains an interview from 2014 with Selam, an Australian Yezidi woman, whom we spoke to at the time and she was concerned for the well-being of her family near Sinjar.

