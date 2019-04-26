SBS Kurdish

Flu vaccine, how important is it?

Dr Ali Ziabari

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:27pm, updated 27 April 2019 at 11:30am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
With the approach of winter it is recommended to be vaccinated against influenza. The vaccine for Adults over 65 years old and children from six months to five years old is free of charge. SBS Kurdish spoke to general practitioner Dr Ali Ziabari from Melbourne regarding the influenza vaccine.

