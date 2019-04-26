Flu vaccine, how important is it?

Source: Supplied
Published 26 April 2019 at 7:27pm, updated 27 April 2019 at 11:30am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
With the approach of winter it is recommended to be vaccinated against influenza. The vaccine for Adults over 65 years old and children from six months to five years old is free of charge. SBS Kurdish spoke to general practitioner Dr Ali Ziabari from Melbourne regarding the influenza vaccine.
