Erbil's famous citadel in Kurdistan Region, Iraq Source: Getty
For Iraq’s LGBTIQ+ community, life is difficult and dangerous. When the I-S group controlled part of the country, it released horrific videos showing gay men being thrown from the top of high buildings. But even though that threat has passed, many hazards and dangers still remain. Every day LGBTQI+ people fear physical violence, or being murdered if their secret is uncovered. Sexual assaults are common - and for many - the toll on their mental health is severe.
Published 20 May 2022 at 7:04pm
Source: BBC
Share