Former Iraqi Communist Party Leader Dies at 93
Aziz Mohammad Source: Public domain
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 8 June 2017 at 12:58pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hewler/Erbil: Ahmed Ghafur reporting on the passing of Aziz Mohammed former leader of Iraqi Communist Party. Mohammed was born in 1924 in the village of Berkot, Erbil and led Iraqi Communist Party from 1964 to 1993.
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 8 June 2017 at 12:58pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share