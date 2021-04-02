Former KRG official sentenced for corruption believed to be in Australia

Source: Ahmad Ghafur
Published 2 April 2021 at 7:58pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 8:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Erbil, a Kurdistan Region's court has sentenced a former official from the city of Zakho to seven years imprisonment in absence. It is believed that the former official whose trail started in 2014 had appeared once in court in 2016 and has left the Kurdistan region for Australia.
Published 2 April 2021 at 7:58pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 8:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share