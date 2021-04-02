SBS Kurdish

Former KRG official sentenced for corruption believed to be in Australia

Erbil, the capital city of Kurdistan Region, Iraq

Source: Ahmad Ghafur

Published 2 April 2021 at 7:58pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 8:05pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this report from Erbil, a Kurdistan Region's court has sentenced a former official from the city of Zakho to seven years imprisonment in absence. It is believed that the former official whose trail started in 2014 had appeared once in court in 2016 and has left the Kurdistan region for Australia.

