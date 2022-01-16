Former Syrian secret police officer convicted of crimes against

Anwar Raslan, right, stands in court before the pronouncement of the verdict Source: AAP
Published 16 January 2022 at 3:10pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A former Syrian secret police officer has been convicted by a German court of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. Anwar Raslan is the highest-ranking Syrian official convicted for crimes against humanity to date.
