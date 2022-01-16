SBS Kurdish

Former Syrian secret police officer convicted of crimes against

Anwar Raslan, right, stands in court before the pronouncement of the verdict

Anwar Raslan, right, stands in court before the pronouncement of the verdict

Published 16 January 2022 at 3:10pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
A former Syrian secret police officer has been convicted by a German court of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. Anwar Raslan is the highest-ranking Syrian official convicted for crimes against humanity to date.

