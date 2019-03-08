SBS Kurdish

Former Yazidi IS captive's plea to Australia and the world

SBS Kurdish

Nihad Barakat in Toowoomba

Source: Supplies by Nihad Barakt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2019 at 9:17pm, updated 30 July 2019 at 1:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nihad Berekat has been in Toowoomba for nine months. She arrived with her two brothers and one sister. Nihad like thousands of Yazidi women was a captive of IS and used as a sex slave. She was 15 when ISIS captured her.

Published 8 March 2019 at 9:17pm, updated 30 July 2019 at 1:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News