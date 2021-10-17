SBS Kurdish

Four years pass on October 16, who is responsible

SBS Kurdish

Iraqi forces

Iraqi security forces enter the city of Kirkuk, sending Kurdish forces fleeing. (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2021 at 3:07pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

Four years have passed since October 16, 2017, the day that resulted in the loss of life and injuries of a number of Peshmerga and civilians. Iraqi government forces entered central Kirkuk after taking key installations outside the disputed city from Kurdish fighters. More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.

Published 17 October 2021 at 3:07pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News