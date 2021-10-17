Four years pass on October 16, who is responsible

Iraqi security forces enter the city of Kirkuk, sending Kurdish forces fleeing. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 17 October 2021 at 3:07pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Four years have passed since October 16, 2017, the day that resulted in the loss of life and injuries of a number of Peshmerga and civilians. Iraqi government forces entered central Kirkuk after taking key installations outside the disputed city from Kurdish fighters. More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.
