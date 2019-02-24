Free Yezidi Foundation warns US withdawal from Syria creates security vaccumm

Pari Ibrahim Founder and Director of Free Yezidi Foundation Source: Supplied
Published 24 February 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Pari Ibrahim Founder and Director of Free Yezidi Foundation urges the international community and the coalition forces to continue their support to Syrian Democratic Forces to help protect minorities in the region. Miss Ibrahim highlights the ISIS may no longer be a fighting force, however she believe ISIS sympathisers and perpetrators continue to live in the communities in north and eastern Syria.
