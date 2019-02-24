SBS Kurdish

Free Yezidi Foundation warns US withdawal from Syria creates security vaccumm

SBS Kurdish

Pari Ibrahim

Pari Ibrahim Founder and Director of Free Yezidi Foundation Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pari Ibrahim Founder and Director of Free Yezidi Foundation urges the international community and the coalition forces to continue their support to Syrian Democratic Forces to help protect minorities in the region. Miss Ibrahim highlights the ISIS may no longer be a fighting force, however she believe ISIS sympathisers and perpetrators continue to live in the communities in north and eastern Syria.

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 4:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News