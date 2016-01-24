From Iran to the Australian Senate

Sam Dastyari came to Australia from Iran with his parents Source: AAP
Published 24 January 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 11:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sam Dastyari was born in a war zone, he came to Australia with his activist parents in the 1980s. He went on to become a Labor Senator and the first Iranian-born person to sit in Australian Parliament. In our First Day series we are following some of the migrants and refugees who have made a difference to our communities. The report is in English and Kurdish.
Published 24 January 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 11:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share