Future of the Kurds in a 'fragmenting' Middle East

Dr William Gourlay

Dr William Gourlay Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dr William Gourlay teaches Politics & International Relations at the School of Social Sciences, at Monash University. Earlier this week he presented "The Kurds in a fragmenting Middle East", a webinar organised by Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA)-Victoria. In this interview we ask Dr Gourlay about the how he sees the situation of the Kurds in the Middle East today, and the prospect of democracy in the region.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

Yes or No, community members share their thoughts

Shemal Mamzade Bokani

Iran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary death

Jina Amini

Kurdish community gathers to mark first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death

Kurdish women's friendship group.jpg

"This group is formed for the purpose of social and cultural connections"