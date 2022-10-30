SBS Kurdish

Gallery dedicates an exhibition by Kurdish and Iranian artists to Jina Mahsa Amini

exhibition dedicated to Jina Amini.jpg

Exhibition dedicated to Jina Amini Credit: Supplied

Published 30 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Blackcat Gallery dedicates one of its exhibitions to Kurdish and Iranian artists in solidarity with the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom. The exhibition is dedicated to Jina (Mahsa) Amini's cause. We speak to visual artist Avan Anwar about how and why the gallery owner made that decision.

Avan Anwar
Visual artist Avan Anwar
