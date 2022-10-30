Gallery dedicates an exhibition by Kurdish and Iranian artists to Jina Mahsa Amini

Visual artist Avan Anwar
Exhibition dedicated to Jina Amini Credit: Supplied
Published 30 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Blackcat Gallery dedicates one of its exhibitions to Kurdish and Iranian artists in solidarity with the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom. The exhibition is dedicated to Jina (Mahsa) Amini's cause. We speak to visual artist Avan Anwar about how and why the gallery owner made that decision.
Published 30 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share