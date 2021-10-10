SBS Kurdish

General election underway in Kurdistan Region

SBS Kurdish

Elections in Kurdistan

Advance polling took place on Friday October 8 in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, for security forces, prisoners and internally displaced people. Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 October 2021 at 3:41pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS

In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur covers the general elections in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, which is now underway as Security forces, prisoners and internally displaced people were eligible for the advance polling on Friday. General voting for most Iraqis will be held on Sunday October 10.

Published 10 October 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 October 2021 at 3:41pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News