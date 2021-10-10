General election underway in Kurdistan Region

Advance polling took place on Friday October 8 in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, for security forces, prisoners and internally displaced people. Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 10 October 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 October 2021 at 3:41pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur covers the general elections in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, which is now underway as Security forces, prisoners and internally displaced people were eligible for the advance polling on Friday. General voting for most Iraqis will be held on Sunday October 10.
