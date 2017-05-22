Germany threatens to move forces from Incirlik

Hatice Kamer/Diyarbakir

Hatice Kamer/Diyarbakir Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 22 May 2017 at 2:03pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 2:09pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer reporting from Diyarbakir/Amed on the Turkish president's visit to US, the latest from the Kurdish region in Turkey, and Diyarbakir Theater festival.

