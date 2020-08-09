Government announces further changes to JobKeeper payments

A store holding a closing down sale in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 9 August 2020 at 3:28pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Business groups say the federal government's latest JobKeeper changes aimed at virus-hit Victoria will ensure more people stay in work. The multi-billion-dollar cost of Melbourne's prolonged lockdown has prompted the government to hold off plans to limit the scheme.
