Government announces further changes to JobKeeper payments

closing down sale in Melbourne, coronavirus, COVID-19,

A store holding a closing down sale in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 9 August 2020 at 3:28pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Business groups say the federal government's latest JobKeeper changes aimed at virus-hit Victoria will ensure more people stay in work. The multi-billion-dollar cost of Melbourne's prolonged lockdown has prompted the government to hold off plans to limit the scheme.

