Government offers national gun amnesty
Source: AAP
Published 18 June 2017 at 2:33pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Australia's first national gun amnesty in more than two decades is to begin within weeks, with the aim of keeping some of the more than a quarter of a million illegal firearms out of criminal hands.The three-month amnesty will allow people to surrender their unregistered and unwanted weapons without fear of prosecution.
