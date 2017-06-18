Government offers national gun amnesty

Published 18 June 2017 at 2:33pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's first national gun amnesty in more than two decades is to begin within weeks, with the aim of keeping some of the more than a quarter of a million illegal firearms out of criminal hands.The three-month amnesty will allow people to surrender their unregistered and unwanted weapons without fear of prosecution.

