Government pushes visa, deportation powers

Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP
Published 7 January 2018 at 10:25am, updated 7 January 2018 at 10:31am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government is considering new laws to cancel the visas of people convicted of serious crimes and even to initiate deportation procedures. It comes amid reports Cabinet is powerless to act against the tens of thousands of visa overstayers in Australia and follows calls for tougher measures to find them.
Published 7 January 2018 at 10:25am, updated 7 January 2018 at 10:31am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share