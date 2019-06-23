Government says it will not change citizenship tests

SBS Kurdish

Published 23 June 2019 at 2:51pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The Federal Immigration Minister denies reports that proposed changes to the citizenship test will no longer be going ahead. The changes, which were announced in 2017, would make permanent residents wait longer and require evidence of their English proficiency before they can apply.

