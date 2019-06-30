Government urged to close offshore processing centres for good

Abdul Aziz Muhamat has addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Source: EPA
Published 30 June 2019 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Australia approaches the halfway point of its three-year term on the United Nations Human Rights Councils, experts and advocates are urging leaders to make the second half more impactful than the first. Its offshore processing centres on Manus Island and Nauru remain at the centre of debate, with watchdogs urging the government to close them down for good.
Published 30 June 2019 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share