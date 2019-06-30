SBS Kurdish

Government urged to close offshore processing centres for good

SBS Kurdish

Abdul Aziz Muhamat has addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Abdul Aziz Muhamat has addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2019 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australia approaches the halfway point of its three-year term on the United Nations Human Rights Councils, experts and advocates are urging leaders to make the second half more impactful than the first. Its offshore processing centres on Manus Island and Nauru remain at the centre of debate, with watchdogs urging the government to close them down for good.

Published 30 June 2019 at 2:21pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News