Grassroots changes needed to end crisis in Kurdistan Region

Yerevan Said

Yerevan Said Source: Supplied

Published 24 December 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:43pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with political analyst and Middle East expert Yerevan Saeed we discuss the latest unrest in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq particularly in Slemani and surroundings. Mr Saeed believes most protesters want change in the political leadership, however he does not believe that there's an alternative power that can replace the current ones at this time.

