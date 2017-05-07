Greater knowledge and awareness of breast cancer recurrence needed
Breast cancer awareness has greatly improved over recent decades but a new study has found many don't understand about the recurrence of breast cancer.A new poll, by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, found very few Australians realised breast cancer can stay dormant in the body for more than 10 years, even after treatment.
