Hair cutting gesture in solidarity Iranian women

TURKEY DEMONSTRATION MAHSA AMINI

People take photos of a pile of hair cut by Iranian women during a protest following the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini. Source: EPA / AAP

Published 9 October 2022 at 12:00pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The fallout continues following the death of a young Iranian woman at the hands of the country's police force on September 16th. The death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini has sparked the biggest civil unrest in Iran since 2019, while people around the world are finding ways to show their solidarity with the movement.

