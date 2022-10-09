Hair cutting gesture in solidarity Iranian women

People take photos of a pile of hair cut by Iranian women during a protest following the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini. Source: EPA / AAP
Published 9 October 2022 at 12:00pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The fallout continues following the death of a young Iranian woman at the hands of the country's police force on September 16th. The death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini has sparked the biggest civil unrest in Iran since 2019, while people around the world are finding ways to show their solidarity with the movement.
Published 9 October 2022 at 12:00pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share