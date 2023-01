As a result of the coronavirus, many businesses owners have in fact faced financial difficulties. Awaz Botani’s hairdressing salon was one of those businesses that was impacted, and as a result of the ban imposed by the Victorian government, Ms Awaz was forced to close her business. But as of June 1, all hairdressing salons in Victoria reopened. We speak to Awaz Botani about her stance on the opening of her hairdressing salon.





Source: Supplied