Half of the world's children are bearing the brunt of climate change: UN

A boy and his grandmother inspect their house damaged by typhoon Rolly in the Philippines Source: UNICEF
Published 22 August 2021 at 3:17pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Around one billion children in a number of African countries including Chad, Central African Republic and Guinea remain most at risk of the effects of climate change. That's according to the United Nations Children’s Fund's [[UNICEF]] first child-focussed climate risk index. In Australia, children are most likely to struggle with the impact of bushfires and prolonged droughts.
