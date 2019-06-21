Half the world's refugees are children and most still need a home: UN

Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2019 at 7:11pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations' refugee agency is calling on greater global cooperation as the number of people displaced by war, persecution and conflict rises to a new high. The U-N-H-C-R's Global Trends Report showing over 70 million people were displaced in 2018.
Published 21 June 2019 at 7:11pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share