Half the world's refugees are children and most still need a home: UN

An internally displaced Afghan girl

Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2019 at 7:11pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The United Nations' refugee agency is calling on greater global cooperation as the number of people displaced by war, persecution and conflict rises to a new high. The U-N-H-C-R's Global Trends Report showing over 70 million people were displaced in 2018.

