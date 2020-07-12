SBS Kurdish

Has Australia's international reputation as an education provider been damaged?

Students at the University of Sydney before the pandemic hit

Students at the University of Sydney before the pandemic hit. Source: SBS

Published 12 July 2020
By Catalina Florez
Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

International students are facing significant hardships in Australia, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic. In this special series, SBS investigates how universities are enticing new recruits, amid suggestions the country's reputation as an education provider has been damaged overseas.

