Has Australia's international reputation as an education provider been damaged?

Students at the University of Sydney before the pandemic hit. Source: SBS
Published 12 July 2020 at 3:34pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
International students are facing significant hardships in Australia, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic. In this special series, SBS investigates how universities are enticing new recruits, amid suggestions the country's reputation as an education provider has been damaged overseas.
Published 12 July 2020 at 3:34pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share