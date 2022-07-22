SBS Kurdish

Has Moscow given Turkey the green light to attack northeastern Syria?

Shukriya Bradost

Political analyst Shukriya Bradost Source: Supplied

Published 22 July 2022 at 7:18pm, updated 28 July 2022 at 11:53am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Presidents Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ebrahim Raisi held a trilateral meeting in Tehran on Tuesday 19 July 2022, a few days after US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. The three leaders discussed the conflict in Syria and Turkey's possible attack on north-eastern Syria. To learn more about the trilateral meeting, we speak to international security and foreign policy researcher, Ms Shukriya Bradost from Washington.

