Children among thousands of people fleeing from the historic Sur district of the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2016 at 7:48pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer, Diyarbakir: reporting on the latest situation in the Kurdish region and the continuing military operations, that have forces thousands to leave their homes, many injured are left untreated and thousands are jobless...
