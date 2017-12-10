He left Australia to create "a gift from Kurdistan"

Ali Zeyto Source: Supplied
Dyari Kurdistan Source: Facebook
Published 10 December 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 10 December 2017 at 9:44pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian Kurd, Ali Zeyto resettled back in the Kurdish Capital Erbil and in the last two years he has worked on a new project that is unprecedented in the region. Mr Zeyto now sells authentic Kurdistani souvenirs for travelers, expats, and locals to cherish. Called Dyari Kurdistan or "a gift from Kurdistan" uses traditional iconic designs presented in a modern way. Mr Zeyto plans on expanding this project to other regions and cities of Kurdistan as well as abroad. Ali Zeyto believes that his work in Dyari Kurdistan is more than just a business, but a much needed national project.
