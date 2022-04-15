Health benefits of cultural and religious fasting

Family dinner Pexels/Nicole Michalou Source: Pexels/Nicole Michalou
Published 15 April 2022 at 7:10pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
When living in a multicultural country such as Australia, you will most likely meet or make friends with people who practice a different faith or culture. It's important to be able to understand and appreciate the religious and cultural attributes of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities, which leads to a more cohesive society. One of these practices is religious fasting observed by many different faiths.
