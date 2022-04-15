SBS Kurdish

Health benefits of cultural and religious fasting

SBS Kurdish

Family dinner

Family dinner Pexels/Nicole Michalou  Source: Pexels/Nicole Michalou 

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2022 at 7:10pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

When living in a multicultural country such as Australia, you will most likely meet or make friends with people who practice a different faith or culture. It's important to be able to understand and appreciate the religious and cultural attributes of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities, which leads to a more cohesive society. One of these practices is religious fasting observed by many different faiths.

Published 15 April 2022 at 7:10pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News