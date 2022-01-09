Health experts counter 'new year, new me' diet dangers and weight stigma

Overhead view of young Asian woman using fitness plan mobile app on smartphone Source: Getty
Every new year, the media is flooded with ads for exercise and weight-loss programs promising to make you healthier. But with scientific evidence showing dieting is actually more likely to cause physical and psychological harm, increasing numbers of health professionals are encouraging a weight-neutral approach to wellbeing.
