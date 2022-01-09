SBS Kurdish

Health experts counter 'new year, new me' diet dangers and weight stigma

SBS Kurdish

Overhead view of young Asian woman using fitness plan mobile app on smartphone to tailor make her daily diet meal plan, checking the nutrition facts and calories intake of her meal, sourdough toast with smashed avocado and cherry tomatoes in a restaurant

Overhead view of young Asian woman using fitness plan mobile app on smartphone Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Every new year, the media is flooded with ads for exercise and weight-loss programs promising to make you healthier. But with scientific evidence showing dieting is actually more likely to cause physical and psychological harm, increasing numbers of health professionals are encouraging a weight-neutral approach to wellbeing.

Published 9 January 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News