Health officials weigh up Australia's COVID-19 testing strategy

Regular cleaning and disinfecting is advised to help limit the spread of coronavirus

Regular cleaning and disinfecting is advised to help limit the spread of coronavirus Source: Getty Images

Published 19 April 2020 at 3:36pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Health officials are weighing up Australia's future testing strategy for coronavirus as the death toll continues to climb. An app to trace people who have been in contact with positive cases is expected to be available in the next few weeks.

