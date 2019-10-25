Help available for Kurds in Australia psychologically affected by war in homeland

STARTTS is able to help all those who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and all those who have been affected due to the recent conflict in Rojava-Northern Syria. You can call STARTTS on (02) 96466700.
Published 25 October 2019 at 6:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Hassan Saleh, a counselor at STARTTS, we ask him about the psychological affects that conflict and war in different parts of Kurdistan can have on the Kurdish diaspora, particularly those who have recently been settled in Australia.
