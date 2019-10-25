SBS Kurdish

Help available for Kurds in Australia psychologically affected by war in homeland

SBS Kurdish

Corona and the closure cause a significant increase in the demand for psychological support around Australia

Corona and the closure cause a significant increase in the demand for psychological support around Australia Source: AAP / David Cheskin/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with Hassan Saleh, a counselor at STARTTS, we ask him about the psychological affects that conflict and war in different parts of Kurdistan can have on the Kurdish diaspora, particularly those who have recently been settled in Australia.

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
STARTTS is able to help all those who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and all those who have been affected due to the recent conflict in Rojava-Northern Syria. You can call STARTTS on (02) 96466700. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News