SBS Kurdish

Helping small businesses survive by buying Australian

SBS Kurdish

Phillip and Vicky Skorsis

Phillip and Vicky Skorsis Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2022 at 2:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

With concerns over a pandemic-driven economic contraction, buying Australian-made goods online is one way to help small and family businesses survive. It’s also the aim of a new clothing range based on an all-Australian supply chain.

Published 9 January 2022 at 2:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News