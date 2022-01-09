Helping small businesses survive by buying Australian

Phillip and Vicky Skorsis Source: SBS
Published 9 January 2022 at 2:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
With concerns over a pandemic-driven economic contraction, buying Australian-made goods online is one way to help small and family businesses survive. It’s also the aim of a new clothing range based on an all-Australian supply chain.
